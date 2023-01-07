With no winner Mega Million jackpot climbs to $1.1B

No one claimed a winning $940 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday night — boosting the next drawing to more than $1 billion.

Since no one took home the top prize, the Mega Millions next jackpot on Tuesday night grows to an estimated $1.1 billion, its website showed.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and Mega Ball 13.

The odds of taking home the winning jackpot were a measly one in 302.6 million. Friday night’s drawing was the sixth largest in U.S. history. The jackpot has been growing for more than two months now.

The top three jackpots won in Mega Millions history are all above $1 billion. They were won in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

No one has won the Mega Millions top prize since Oct. 14, when the jackpot was $502 million. People who bought tickets in California and Florida split it, game officials said.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was a $1.5 billion prize in 2018.

The largest lottery jackpot ever won in the U.S. was the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.