For the Inaugural Inspiration List, NBCUniversal News Group recognized the extraordinary people who have made a positive impact during a difficult year. Honorees included NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex and Jean Trebek, Chef José Andrés and more. Each of them featured for the positive impact they’ve made on their culture and in their communities.

In 2022, NBC News plans to also highlight the everyday Americans striving to make a difference in their own communities. Now, we want to hear from you about the people in your life who are inspiring those around them. How have these people brought your community together and have made positive change through their actions?

Next year, “Inspiring America” will return, and "Nightly News" will continue to highlight inspiring individuals regularly on the broadcast. Tell us about someone who inspires you in the form below. A producer from NBC News may reach out about your submission.