Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 1, 2019, 9:28 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

The discovery of a noose at Boeing Company's South Carolina plant has sparked an investigation, according to representatives of the company.

"I am saddened and angered that a racially-charged symbol was discovered on site," said Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program in North Charleston, in a message to staff Thursday. "Diversity and inclusion are core to Boeing's enduring values, and there is absolutely no place for racism and these cowardly acts in society and especially in our company."

Boeing representatives confirmed to NBC News that the "racially charged symbol" found was a noose.

Zaback said an investigation into the placement of the noose is underway, and that management "will take all appropriate and necessary action." He asked any employees with information about the noose to come forward.

"What makes our culture so special is the rich diversity and cultural heritage of our teammates. I am very proud of that, and I know that it is what makes us better as a team," Zaback said in the message. "We will work through this, and I appreciate all of you looking out for each other."

About 7,000 people work at the North Charleston facility, which largely serves as a 787 final-assembly plant, according to Boeing.