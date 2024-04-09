Norfolk Southern reaches $600M settlement more than a year after Ohio train derailment

"This could include healthcare needs and medical monitoring, property restoration and diminution, and compensation for any net business loss," the company continued. "In addition, individuals within 10-miles of the derailment may, at their discretion, choose to receive additional compensation for any past, current, or future personal injury from the derailment."

On Feb. 3, 2023, just before 9 p.m. local time, 38 cars of a freight train derailed off Taggart Street. The cars were carrying cargo that included hazardous materials such as vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate, which are known to cause adverse health effectsm including respiratory irritation and even certain cancers with prolonged exposure.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the court.

In a court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the plaintiffs said they expect to file a motion for the judge to approve the amount no later than April 19.

"We believe this is a fair, reasonable and adequate result for the community on a number of levels, not the least of which is the speed of the resolution, and the overall amount of the awards residents can expect, which will be significant for those most impacted by the derailment," attorneys Seth A. Katz, M. Elizabeth Graham, Jayne Conroy and T. Michael Morgan said in a joint statement.

