Norfolk Southern train conductor fatally struck by dump truck at Ohio steel facility

A Norfolk Southern train conductor was killed after being struck by a dump truck at an Ohio steel facility early Tuesday morning, the company said.

This is the most recent headline-making incident involving the railroad. One of the company’s trains carrying dangerous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3. Another trainer derailed earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Louis Shuster, 46, was at the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. steel facility around 1:30 a.m. when a truck with a load of limestone "collided with the front left side of the first train car," a Cleveland Police spokesperson said. Shuster was outside the train when he was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are grieving the loss of a colleague today,' the railroad said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

The company says it's investigating the incident with the Cleveland Police Department as well as the facility and has been in touch with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Tuesday that it is investigating the conductor's death.

This incident comes just three days after 28 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in Springfield, Ohio, according to officials.

No hazardous materials were on the train, which was headed to Birmingham, Alabama, from Bellevue, Ohio.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, in northeast Ohio near Pennsylvania, and several cars carrying hazardous materials burned.

The crash prompted an evacuation of about half the town’s roughly 5,000 residents, an ongoing multiagency emergency response and lingering worries about long-term health impacts.