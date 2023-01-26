North Carolina couple accused of performing 'exorcism' on child, 4, who died

A North Carolina couple is accused of performing an amateur exorcism on their 4-year-old son who later died.

Joseph "Joe" Paul Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, of Mount Airy, were arrested on Jan. 13 on accusations their actions led to the death of their son, Skyler Wilson. They are being held at the Surry County Detention Center under no bond.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call on Jan. 6 from Child Protective Services about a child who had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a "medical emergency" the previous day. Skyler died on Jan. 9 "from injuries related to the abuse sustained by his parents," authorities said.

A cause of death was not revealed but the department said it is being investigated as a homicide.

"This is a tragic event that resulted in the death of a precious child way too soon," Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a statement.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The Wilsons are reportedly the adoptive parents of Skyler, according to CBS affiliate WFMY of Greensboro. They allegedly restrained, isolated and performed an exorcism on the child, the news station reported.

Hours before he was taken to the hospital, Jodi Wilson allegedly texted her husband and said that something happened to Skyler while she was swaddling him, the station reported, citing search warrants. NBC News has not viewed the warrants.

Jodi Wilson allegedly sent a picture to Joseph Wilson of the boy wrapped in a sheet facedown on the floor with duct tape holding the blanket to the floor, according to WFMY.

The Wilsons will appear in court on Feb. 2. They had other children in their custody who are now in the care of the Department of Social Services, the sheriff's office said. It's not clear if the couple has obtained an attorney.