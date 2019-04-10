Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 10, 2019, 4:29 PM GMT / Updated April 10, 2019, 5:00 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke and Nicole Duarte

One person was killed and a firefighter was seriously injured Wednesday morning following a gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina.

A contractor doing work in the city's downtown area around 10:30 a.m. caused a gas leak which then triggered the explosion, authorities said. Details about the victim were not immediately provided.

"I want individuals to avoid downtown at this time," Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said during a news conference.

A gas explosion has occurred at 115 N. Duke St. Duke St. from Chapel Hill Rd. to Morgan St. is closed. AVOID the area. pic.twitter.com/9UdKMiKx7h — Durham EM (@AlertDurham) April 10, 2019

Durham Public Works said in a statement that the contractor was not with the city.

"No injuries of City employees have been reported, but we have received reports of injuries to the contractors employees," the office said.

The explosion caused a building to partially collapse. Glenn said more than a dozen people have been hospitalized.

Phill Grosshans told NBC affiliate WRAL that he was walking in the downtown, moments before the explosion, when he heard a "gigantic blast" and was almost knocked to the ground.

"I was totally shocked," he said. "I had no idea at first what had happened.”

Grant Hall, who was also in the area, said he saw a "bunch of stuff shake," followed by a plume of heavy smoke.

The building where the explosion occurred houses several businesses, including the Colorado-based manufacturing and technology company Prescient, Kaffeinate coffee shop and Main Street Clinical Associates.

The Durham Public Schools said in a tweet that the Durham School of the Arts was being evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

"There has been a gas explosion in a building near DSA," the district said. "Our students and staff are safe in place at the school ... Dismissal is process."

Police have closed numerous roads and asked residents to "avoid any and all traffic in the downtown area."