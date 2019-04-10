Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 10, 2019, 4:29 PM GMT / Updated April 10, 2019, 6:53 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke and Nicole Duarte

One person was killed and more than a dozen injured, including a firefighter, in a gas explosion Wednesday morning in Durham, North Carolina.

A contractor doing work in the city's downtown area caused a gas leak that then triggered the explosion on North Duke Street, authorities said. Details about the victim were not immediately provided.

"I want individuals to avoid downtown at this time," Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said during a news conference.

A gas explosion has occurred at 115 N. Duke St. Duke St. from Chapel Hill Rd. to Morgan St. is closed. AVOID the area. pic.twitter.com/9UdKMiKx7h — Durham EM (@AlertDurham) April 10, 2019

Authorities responded around 9:38 a.m. to a call of a gas odor and immediately began an evacuation of surrounding businesses. The explosion occurred just after 10 a.m. as officials were helping people get to safety.

The blast caused a building to partially collapse and sparked a fire, which officials said is now contained.

Durham Fire Chief Robert Zoldos said 17 people have been hospitalized, including the Durham firefighter who suffered serious injuries. Six of those injured are critical and one was transferred to a burn unit, he said at a news conference.

“We’ve had a terrible tragedy today,” Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said. "I feel a real sense of loss and of grief. It’s a very difficult day in that way.”

Durham Public Works said in a statement that the contractor was not with the city.

"No injuries of City employees have been reported, but we have received reports of injuries to the contractors employees," the office said.

Duke University said in a statement on its website that several of its employees were injured by shattered glass.

Phill Grosshans told NBC affiliate WRAL that he was walking in the downtown, moments before the explosion, when he heard a "gigantic blast" and was almost knocked to the ground.

"I was totally shocked," he said. "I had no idea at first what had happened.”

Grant Hall, who was also in the area, said he saw a "bunch of stuff shake," followed by a plume of heavy smoke.

The building where the explosion occurred houses several businesses, including the Colorado-based manufacturing and technology company Prescient, the Kaffeinate coffee shop and Main Street Clinical Associates.

A spokesperson for Prescient told NBC News that all of its employees were safe.

“We are grateful to the first responders and are working closely with the local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are affected by today’s incident," the company said in a statement.

Durham Public Schools said in a tweet that the Durham School of the Arts was evacuated and will be closed Thursday to "evaluate the structural integrity/safety of the building." The school sits across the street from where the blast occurred.

In an earlier message on its Twitter page, the district said no students or staff were injured.