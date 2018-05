Accusations that the prominent businessman may have purposefully used his car as a weapon stunned the community where he was an "icon," said family pastor Austin Rammell, of Venture Church in Dallas. Dallas is about 20 miles outside of Charlotte and is Self's hometown.

Self, a faithful churchgoer with a private investigation business and law enforcement background, went out of his way to help others, Rammell said at a news conference Monday. But he started struggling with mental illness about two and a half months ago.

"He was suffering from severe depression and anxiety. And when I say severe, I mean severe," Rammell said.

Over the past several months, Rammell said that he and others had convinced Self to go to a psychiatrist, who put him on medication. It didn't seem to be helping. Still, no one thought that Self was a danger to anyone, other than possibly to himself, the pastor said.

"What happened yesterday was not a testimony of Roger Self, but a testimony of mental illness that absolutely overtook him a little over two months ago," Rammell said.

Roger Self in his office at Southeastern Loss Management, in Dallas, North Carolina in 2017. John Clark / The Gaston Gazette via AP

Witnesses told NBC affiliate WCNC in Charlotte that Self walked into the bustling restaurant with his family, excused himself from the dining room, and then got into his vehicle and drove at a high rate of speed through the building.

"I heard a loud boom," said Caleb Martin, who buses tables at the Surf and Turf Lodge, a seafood and steak restaurant where Self was a regular customer. "I turned the corner and saw the back of a white car in the doorway."

The two killed were Amanda Self, Roger Self's daughter-in-law and a nurse in the emergency department of CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, and Katelyn Tyler Self, Roger Self's 26-year-old daughter and a Gaston County Sheriff's Office deputy, who was off-duty at the time.