By Elisha Fieldstadt

A North Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a pastor in order to conceal drugs in a Bible and sneak them to a prison inmate, facility officials said Tuesday.

James A. Morman III is accused of hiding Suboxone Strips inside of Bibles and pretending to be a pastor in order to get them to Scotland County Detention Facility inmate Bryson Brown, facility officials said. Suboxone Strips are made up of the narcotics buprenorphine and naloxone and often used to treat opioid addiction.

James Morman, left, and Bryson Brown. Scotland County Detective Division

"Just when you think you have heard and seen it all. A person shows up tonight at the Scotland County Detention Center impersonating a Pastor to visit a inmate. In his bible he had concealed narcotics," Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey wrote on Facebook. "Yes you can visit and also stay for awhile," he added.

Morman, 28, and Brown are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance within a prison or detention facility, felony delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate and misdemeanor simple possession, according to the Scotland County Detective Division. Officials said more charges were pending.

The faux minister was discovered on New Year's Eve during an undercover operation in the facility.

Brown, 28, was originally convicted of misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny in 2011, according to records.