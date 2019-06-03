Breaking News Emails
A North Carolina teen is recovering in a hospital after a shark attacked her on Sunday.
Paige Winter, 17, was swimming in Fort Macon when a shark bit her, severely injuring her hands and legs.
Lacy Whorton, a witness at the beach, told NBC News that when the attack happened, “everybody started screaming,” and lifeguards quickly recovered Paige from the water. Paige was transported to a medical helicopter and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.
Whorton said she’s “been to the beach a million times” but has “never seen anything like this.”
According to Fort Macon State Park police, rangers saw several sharks swimming close to shore after Paige was attacked.
Vidant Health released a statement on behalf of Paige’s family saying the teenager is in “good condition.”
“Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water,” the hospital said.
“She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety.”