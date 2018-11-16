Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A North Carolina teacher who vanished while traveling in Mexico in October was killed by a drug cartel member, his family and the local Mexican governor announced Thursday.

Patrick Braxton-Andrew, 34, who taught Spanish, was last seen in Urique on Oct. 28. His family announced Thursday on Facebook that Mexican officials had informed them that he was killed.

"Patrick died on October 28th at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling," the family posted on a Facebook page they launched when, two days after realizing he was missing, they traveled to Mexico in hopes of finding him.

Patrick Braxton-Andrew Patrick Braxton-Andrew via Instagram

Javier Corral, the governor of Chihuahua, the state where the small town of Urique is located, said on his Facebook page that he was committed to finding Braxton-Andrew's body and bringing justice to his killer. He said the specific drug dealer suspected is part of the Sinaloa cartel, which was led by Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, before his capture.

Braxton-Andrew was an avid traveler, who often went on international adventures alone, his father, Gary Andrew told NBC News on Monday.

"Patrick died doing what he loved—traveling and meeting people. Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do. We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life. We love you PBA," the family said in their statement Thursday.