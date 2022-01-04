North Carolina trooper and motorist killed in crash involving trooper's brother, also a trooper

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper lost control of his squad car, leading to a fatal crash that killed a motorist and another state trooper who happened to be the trooper's brother, authorities said Tuesday.

Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. Monday near High Shoals Church and Goodes Grove Church Roads in Rutherford County, about 60 miles west of downtown Charlotte, when the incident unfolded, officials said.

Trooper James Horton was responding to assist when he “lost control of his vehicle upon approaching the traffic stop” and “collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside,” according to statement by North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Chris Knox.

Trooper John Horton died after sustaining injuries in a car accident on Jan. 3, 2021. North Carolina Dept. of Public Safety

John Horton, a 15-year veteran of the force, was rushed to a hospital in Spartanburg where he died, according to Knox.

The motorist, 26-year-old South Carolina resident Dusty Luke Beck, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

While conditions were clear in that region of North Carolina at 9 p.m., about an inch of rain had fallen earlier in the day and temperatures dropped into the low 30s by nightfall.

Any untreated highways could have been made slick by ice, though investigators couldn't immediately determine if weather or road conditions played any role in the tragic accident.

“The investigation is still underway and no conclusions have been made at this point," Knox said in a statement to NBC News.

James Horton “was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released,” Knox added.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” Highway Patrol commander Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. said in a statement.

“For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

It wasn't immediately known what the driver was being pulled over for on Monday night.

John Horton was married and had six children, according to Lindsay LiCausi, CEO of the Back The Blue NC, a law enforcement support group.

"We mourn the loss of two people tragically killed in a crash in Rutherford County last night including State Highway Patrol Trooper John Horton," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are deeply grateful for his service to the people of North Carolina."