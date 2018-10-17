Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

It was a violent few hours for officers in two states as one in North Carolina was killed during a traffic stop and another in Tennessee was badly wounded while searching for a suspect at an apartment complex.

Trooper Kevin Conner was fatally shot around 12:15 a.m. ET Wednesday in Columbus County when he stopped a pickup truck for speeding, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Conner was approaching the vehicle, which had pulled over on the shoulder of the road, when the driver opened fire, striking the trooper.

Conner was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Baker said the suspect drove away after shooting Conner which led to a brief chase with local police. The pickup became disabled at a railroad crossing and the driver fled on foot.

After an extensive search, authorities located the suspect in a wooded area in Fair Bluff and took him into custody around 4 a.m. ET. Charges are pending, Baker said.

Conner was an 11-year veteran, assigned to Troop B. District 5 in Columbus County. In 2011, he was hailed a hero when he extinguished a car fire while also tending to a driver involved in a head-on collision.

“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred," said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.

Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hook said “Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”

Meanwhile, in Tennessee a Shelby County Deputy was shot in the right leg while searching for a suspect at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments in Memphis around 3:30 a.m. ET.

The department said in a tweet that the deputy was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition. The sheriff's department later said his condition improved and he was listed as non-critical.

The deputy, whose identity has not yet been released, is with the department's Fugitive Division and has been with the department for about 10 years, Sheriff Floyd Bonner said.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.