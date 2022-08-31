North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide

Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field earlier this week.

In a statement, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59.

A gun found at the scene, nearly 200 miles northeast of Bismark, was a .357 revolver, Hillier said.

Douglas Dulmage. KVLY

Hillier did not identify a possible motive or provide additional information about the incident. In a statement Tuesday, he said evidence at the scene suggested the incident was a murder-suicide.

NBC affiliate KVLY of Fargo reported that Dulmage was killed while combining wheat and had hired the three men to work on his farm. The bodies were discovered Monday around 6 p.m., when a relative of one of the farmhands when to check on him, Forum News Service of Fargo-Moorhead reported.

A longtime friend of Dulmage’s, Pat Traynor, described his killing to KVLY as a “devastating loss.”

“He was a pillar of the community," Traynor told the station. "Everybody loved Doug Dulmage."

Citing family members, KVLY reported that a dispute prompted one of the men to kill his brother, his son and Dulmage before he died by suicide. Public records identify Justin Bracken as Robert Bracken's son.

Reached by phone, a woman who identified herself only as Robert Bracken's ex-wife said that her ex-husband "didn't have a mean bone in his body."

"We need time to process this," she said, adding that she would await a police account of the incident before commenting further.

A message left on a phone number listed as a relative of Richard Bracken's was not immediately returned.