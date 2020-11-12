North Dakota lets healthcare workers with Covid stay on job as record surge strains hospitals

As hospitals in the state reach capacity and face dire staff shortages, North Dakota will now allow healthcare workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 to continue working in coronavirus units, officials announced this week.

Hospital administrators have asked for the extraordinary action to be taken, Governor Doug Burgum said at a Monday press conference, and interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke amended an order to allow the new measure to take effect.

Now, North Dakota healthcare workers are permitted to continue treating Covid-19 patients, even if they’ve tested positive for the virus themselves.

“This applies only to Covid-positive healthcare workers who do not have symptoms and they are allowed only to work Covid units around patients who already have the virus,” Burgum said.

The move comes as the state struggles to alleviate a healthcare system overwhelmed by the coronavirus, with record positive cases pushing hospitals to operate at 100% capacity.

“Our hospitals are under enormous pressure now,” Burgum said “In the last few days, our hospitalizations due to Covid [rose] by another 10 percent. That’s 60 percent higher than just four weeks ago.”

During the press conference the governor moved every county in the state to the “high-risk” category, asking residents of the state to take the virus as seriously as they take “diabetes” or “heart disease.”

Allowing healthcare workers to work while Covid-positive follows the Centers for Disease and Control’s “crisis capacity strategies,” which permits healthcare personnel suspected or confirmed to be positive to return to work if there are persistent staffing shortages.

Burgum said this will not pose a significant risk for more spread, as only patients with the virus will be in contact with the COVID-positive healthcare workers.

But Tessa Johnson, the president of the North Dakota Nurses Association, told NBC News she isn’t so sure.

“What about the bathrooms and the break rooms and the elevators and all of those spaces? How are we going to keep those things clean? It’s not realistic,” she said.

Johnson, who’s also the executive director at a senior long-term care facility, said staffing has been a constant challenge during the pandemic. “People are exhausted. People are emotional. People are stressed. People can’t take much more physically, emotionally,” she said. “We’re losing nurses.”

Johnson said that due to the risk and toll the job takes, some nurses would rather be on unemployment — and the new measure permitting nurses to work while sick “is only going to make things worse.”

“They’re very worried about common spaces,” Johnson said of the nurses she’s spoken with. “Nurses are saying: ‘If we get positive at this point, we want to take the break. It’s a welcome break. We’re exhausted, we’re overworked, we need the rest. So, how can I get positive and come down with this disease and I still continue going at my best?”

Sherri Miller, the North Dakota Nurses Association’s executive director, reiterated these concerns. “It’s kind of a catch-22. Having the Covid-positive, asymptomatic individuals working, there’s the risk of spread."

“If we continue to have these patients, I honestly don’t know what other solution there is than asking positive nurses to take care of them,” said Johnson.

Miller and Johnson both say that a better solution would be for the state to initiate a mask mandate in order to reduce transmission. With fewer patients, they said, there’d be no need to have Covid-positive healthcare workers continue working.

During Monday’s press conference, Burgum said “there’s not conclusive data on statewide mask mandates” and that he’ll defer that decision to local municipalities.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to an NBC News requests for comment.