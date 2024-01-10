Northeast hit by heavy rain, flood warnings and power outages

The Northeast was hit by torrential rain and flash flood warnings early Wednesday, leaving more than half a million customers without power.

More than 144,00 homes and businesses were without power in New York and 105,000 in Pennsylvania as of 7.30 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us.

Pictures shared on social media early Wednesday showed coastal areas of Maryland hit by flooding, with parts of Baltimore and Annapolis underwater as winds in parts of the state reached 80 mph.

One man was taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after being rescued from floodwaters in Beltsville, Maryland, about 15 miles northeast of Washington, Prince George's County Fire said in a statement. He was given CPR after being pulled from a building by a good Samaritan, but was said to be unresponsive. His condition is not known.

Stormy weather has killed four people across the country this week so far.

The National Weather Service in New York warned after 4 a.m. that low-lying, coastal areas were entering the coastal flooding stage of the storm, with southern Long Island and southern Queens at high risk.

A warning of high winds was in place for all of New York City, with City Hall warning residents to prepare by gathering supplies and charging cellphones. "Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, cause unsecured objects to fly, and cause power outages," NYC Emergency Management said in a statement early Wednesday.

LaGuardia Airport ordered a ground stop because of high winds overnight — meaning not a complete halt but longer delays between flights — but other New York airports remained fully operational.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a state of emergency Tuesday in advance of this storm. In New York, officials moved 1,900 migrants from temporary housing in a field in southern Brooklyn to a nearby school, as winds reached over 70 mph, a City Hall spokesman said.

Flooding in Norfolk, Va., on Tuesday. Zach D Roberts / NurPhoto via AP

River flooding is possible from southern New England to Maine, the weather service said early Wednesday. Maine could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain Wednesday on already saturated or snow-covered ground, with swollen creeks and streams increasing the flood risk.

Meanwhile, extreme winter weather continues for wide swaths of the country.

State troopers in Nebraska posted video on X showing them towing a stricken semi-trailer on a highway in blizzard conditions.

The weather service said in a storm warning Tuesday night that moderate to heavy snow would continue across parts of the Great Lakes, the Midwest and northern parts of New England, with a winter storm warning continuing for much of these regions.

Parts of Iowa saw more 15 inches of snow Tuesday, with temperatures in neighboring Nebraska reaching 7 degrees Fahrenheit. Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is still possible Wednesday from the Great Lakes to northern New England, the agency said.

A low pressure weather system engulfing much of the eastern half of the U.S. is expected to move into Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday afternoon.

In western regions, a weather front will move inward from the Pacific on Wednesday bringing "very heavy" snow to the Cascade Mountains and the Sierra Nevada.

The extreme weather is still not done for this week. A potent Arctic front will move south from Canada later Wednesday bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the winter season so far for the northern Plains region, including possible subzero conditions for Montana and the Dakotas, the weather service warned. A daily high temperature for Oklahoma is expected to be below zero by Friday and the Arctic blast is expected to last beyond that.