Northeastern University employee injured after package detonates on campus

The worker in Boston suffered minor injuries after opening the package at Holmes Hall.
By Tim Stelloh and Yasmeen Persaud

A university employee in Boston was injured Tuesday after opening a package that had been delivered to the school detonated, school officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at Northeastern University’s main campus, causing minor injuries, a school spokesperson said in a statement.

The building where the detonation occurred, Holmes Hall, was evacuated, and the Boston Police Department’s bomb squad was investigating, the school said.

A pedestrian watches police outside Northeastern following a possible package explosion on Tuesday.@skytopjf via Twitter

The FBI was assisting with the investigation, an agency spokesperson said.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

Tom Winter contributed.