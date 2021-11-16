Northwest storms set rainfall records, spark floods

SEATTLE — Floodwaters in the Pacific Northwest inundated homes, forced rescues and shuttered schools Monday as a trio of deluges set rainfall records.

Swollen rivers began to crest at record highs Monday. Photos showed downtown Sumas, Washington, a town along the Canadian border, inundated with floodwaters. Cars were stuck in the streets of Bellingham, Washington, city officials said. Two nearby landslides — most likely resulting from saturated soils — sent debris onto Interstate 5, blocking part of the state’s most important roadway. Winds gusted at nearly 60 mph at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 160,000 people in Washington were without power Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.Us, which tracks outages nationwide.

An atmospheric river — a plume of moisture that stretches across the Pacific and near Hawaii — has been aimed toward the region since last week, said Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik, an agricultural meteorologist at Washington State University. Beginning Thursday, a trio of storms tapped into that moisture and hammered areas north of Seattle and on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula with driving rainfall.

People walk up to a roadway flooded from the overflowing Skagit River in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., on Monday. Elaine Thompson / AP

Atmospheric river patterns are not uncommon in the region, but the barrage of storms comes during a historically wet fall. And the flooding strikes a region that suffered a heat wave that set records in June, became smothered with wildfire smoke in August and remained abnormally dry for much of summer.

“We were super hot and dry in the summer, and the switch flips. It definitely matches what the climate models show for the future around here — hotter, dryer summers and wetter winters,” Boomgard-Zagrodnik said. “Our infrastructure isn’t designed for that.”

Floodwaters rushed through several Northwest towns, including Hamilton, Washington, along the Skagit River about 65 miles northeast of Seattle.

“It’s 100 percent flooded,” Mayor Carla Vandiver said of the town core. Vandiver traveled through the streets of the 300-person town Monday morning by boat, capturing the scene on her cellphone.

In one of the videos, rain pattered by as Vandiver traveled past half-submerged stop signs and debris floated past the boat. She found most every home, recreational vehicle and businesses half-submerged, including her own garage, which was under about 6 feet of water.

The post office was flooded, as was the Hamilton Cafe and Store. The fate of the town’s other main attraction, Boots Bar and Grill, was uncertain. The bar’s owners wrapped it in plastic and surrounded it with sandbags so minimal water could get in.

Vandiver said that most everyone fled Hamilton over the weekend and that she had yet to hear of any rescues.

“Everybody knew this was coming,” Vandiver said. After flood predictions, fire officials knocked door to door to warn of flooding and set off the town’s flood sirens.

Residents of at least four houses remained in the flooded area, Vandiver said.

“People just flat refused to leave, so some are still in there,” Vandiver said. “I don’t know what they’ll need. I’m hoping they’ve stocked up.”

Waves crash ashore where a barge that came loose from its mooring struck the sea wall in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Jesse Winter / Reuters

A Red Cross shelter at Hamilton First Baptist Church was “bursting at the seams,” Vandiver said. The church and the shelter did not have power Monday afternoon.

“That’s our first priority, to get our power back on,” said Pastor Ron Edwards, who expected to shelter and serve meals to people for several days. “We’re determined to do all we can just like we’ve done in the past — to help them get through this crisis.”

Hamilton has flooded for centuries, but local climate scientists expect the risk to increase as the climate warms. Forterra, a Seattle-based nonprofit group, is helping lead efforts to expand the town and give residents the option to move to higher ground. The project has not broken ground yet.

Vandiver said that the cost of the flooding will be severe but that Hamilton has rebuilt before.

“It breaks my heart. People live in Hamilton because they’re not wealthy. It’s cheaper to live out here,” Vandiver said. “A majority of these people are going to be in trouble when it comes time to clean up.”

The impacts of the flooding were widespread and significant.

The Coast Guard on Monday evacuated 10 people from residential flooding just west of Forks on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, which covers territory directly north of Seattle, had to help evacuate stranded residents in Everson, near the Canadian border. Images shared by the sheriff’s office showed vehicles submerged up to their headlights in muddy water.

At least four rivers in northwest Washington reached record levels of flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts exceeding 60 mph were recorded throughout the region.

Two landslides were reported on Interstate 5 near Bellingham, including one that struck several vehicles and knocked over a guardrail.

Traffic continues through water Monday on Highway 20 near Hamilton, Wash. Elaine Thompson / AP

The Bellingham School District, which serves about 12,000 students, canceled classes Monday because too many areas nearby were impassable or dangerous.

Closings dotted roadways throughout Western Washington because of downed trees, standing water or landslides, said Alexa Fortuna of the state Transportation Department. Winds tipped a semi-truck against a guardrail on the 180-foot-high bridge that spans Deception Pass, the gap between two islands. A gust of wind of about 65 mph was reported nearby, said Trooper Rocky Oliphant of the Washington State Patrol.

With so much ground saturated, the risk of landslides will remain elevated for several days, said Kirby Cook, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Seattle.

Rainfall slowed Monday afternoon as a cold front pushed through the region, accompanied by strong winds.

Even for the Pacific Northwest, a region known for gloom and drizzle, the rain has been unrelenting.

“Seattle has not seen more than two days of dry weather since late September,” Boomgard-Zagrodnik said, adding that most of Western Washington and Oregon have had 1½ to 2 times the typical rainfall for the season.

As of Sunday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had gotten more than 15 inches of rain during the meteorological fall and was on pace to set a record for seasonal rainfall, Boomgard-Zagrodnik said.

“We’re starting to see what is becoming the new reality,” he said.