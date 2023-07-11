IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Northwestern head football coach fired after hazing investigation

Pat Fitzgerald had been suspended for two weeks without pay, but Northwestern President Michael Schill changed his mind and relieved the coach of his duties Monday.
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald during an NCAA college football game against Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2021.Carlos Osorio / AP file
By Dennis Romero

The head coach of Northwestern University's football team has been fired following an investigation into allegations of hazing among members of the team, the school's president announced Monday.

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald last week was suspended for two weeks without pay, but school president Michael Schill said in a note to the institution's community that he reevaluated that decision.

The disciplinary moves were made to address Fitzgerald's "failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program," Schill said.

Results of the school's investigation, launched roughly six months ago, remained confidential, the president said.

"Over the last 72 hours, I have spent a great deal of time in thought and in discussions with people who love our University," Schill said. "Ultimately, the decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him."

The investigation, led by lawyer Maggie Hickey, concluded there was not sufficient evidence to say coaches knew about ongoing hazing, but it also said coaches had opportunities to find out.

A report in the Daily Northwestern subsequently detailed allegations from a former player who described hazing and sexual abuse vividly.

Schill said on Monday that Fitzgerald, as part of his job as a leader who shaped team culture, should have known about the alleged hazing.

"The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening," the president said.

