Novak Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open tournament for hitting line judge with ball

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The No. 1 ranked men's tennis star Novak Djokovic was forced to default at the U.S. Open on Sunday after hitting a line judge with a ball.

The three-time tournament champion accidentally the judge in a fit of anger during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic was down 5-6 when he took a medical timeout for his shoulder, then returned only to lose the game.

It seems he then smacked a ball out of frustration, which hit a linesperson, according to the tournament's website.

Djokovic was the No. 1 seed to win the men's tournament. His disqualification Sunday ensured that the U.S .Open would have a first-time Grand Slam champion in men’s singles for the first time since 2014, the US Open website said.

Djokovic's dismissal guarantees the men's tournament will see a first-time winner this year.