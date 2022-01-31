NTSB investigating crash that left 4 children, 5 others dead in North Las Vegas

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the North Las Vegas speeding crash that killed nine people, as the local coroner announced that at least four of the victims were children.

The Clark County Office of the Medical Examiner said Sunday that Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35, all died of blunt force trauma, and manner of death was an accident.

Those seven victims, all from North Las Vegas, were all traveling together in a Toyota Siena, the coroner's office said. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that they were all related.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger, who sped through a red light Saturday, and crashed into multiple vehicles, was identified as Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas. Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, of North Las Vegas, was identified Monday by Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse as a passenger in that vehicle.

The Review-Journal also reported that the Challenger blew through the light at speeds of more than 100 mph when it crashed on a road where the speed limit is 35 mph.

Six cars and a total of 15 people were involved in the crash, according to NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas.

The NTSB on Sunday said it was "launching a go-team to investigate" the multivehicle crash.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter: "Our hearts ache for the families & loved ones of the 9 people killed in this senseless act."