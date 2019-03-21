Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 21, 2019, 8:44 PM GMT By Doha Madani and Jay Blackman

The National Transportation Safety Board is joining Ethiopian and French investigators probing the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff earlier this month, killing 157 people.

The NTSB confirmed Thursday that it will assist in the analysis of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on the doomed March 10 flight from Addis Ababa. The U.S. agency will join a team of experts from Ethiopia's Ministry of Transport, France's Air Accident Investigation Agency (BEA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

France's BEA said in a statement on Thursday that it was sending three experts to Ethiopia to work "in coordination with all stakeholders" in the crash investigation.

French investigators who have extracted data from the airliner's black boxes said they detected "clear similarities" between the Ethiopian Airlines flight and a Lion Air flight that killed 189 people after it crashed in Indonesia last October.

Both flights used a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet.

Boeing has been working on a software update that is expected to correct issues with the 737 Max aircraft safety systems. One of them, which can force the nose the jet further down to avoid a stall, is believed to have been a factor in the Lion Air crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all Boeing 737 Max and 737 Max 9 jets and said Wednesday that reviewing a possible software fix for the grounded airplanes is "an agency priority."

Boeing and the FAA, which certified the plane two years ago, are under increasing scrutiny after the March 10 crash.

The FBI confirmed it has joined a federal investigation that will look into the certification process for Boeing's 737 Max jets.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday sent a memo to Calvin Scovel, the department's inspector general, making a formal request for the investigation.