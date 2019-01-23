Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 3:34 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A male nurse at a health care facility in Phoenix, Arizona where an incapacitated woman gave birth to a baby in December has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Nathan Sutherland, 36, is being held on sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse charges. Authorities said he was a licensed practical nurse at Hacienda Healthcare.

The news comes after the 29-year-old woman gave birth on Dec. 29 to a baby boy at Hacienda HealthCare, a long-term care center in Phoenix where she was has been a patient for about 10 years.

In a statement on Tuesday, the woman’s family said she is “not in a coma” but does have “significant intellectual disabilities” stemming from seizures she suffered early in her childhood.

"She does not speak but has some ability to move her limbs, head and neck,” the family said through their attorney. “Their daughter responds to sound and is able to make facial gestures. The important thing is that she is a beloved daughter, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities."

The woman’s caregivers were reportedly unaware she was pregnant until she went into labor.

The pregnancy led to one of the woman’s physicians being suspended and another resigning as authorities investigate the case as a sexual assault.

The facility’s CEO, Bill Timmons, also resigned on Jan. 7