Nursing home worker performed 'simulated lap dance' on 84-year-old, lawsuit says

The family of an 84-year-old man who died after a stay at a New Jersey nursing home filed a lawsuit against the facility, alleging he was a victim of negligence.
Fred Pittman was a long-term care patient at Cumberland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cumberland County, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 14, 2018, according to the wrongful-death lawsuit filed Dec. 30 in state Superior Court.
Staff at Cumberland Manor failed to "allocate sufficient resources to adequately provide for" and otherwise "exercise reasonable care" for Pittman, the lawsuit states. The nursing home staff failed to prevent and timely treat injuries, manage pain, comply with physician orders, provide adequate food and dispense pain medication, the family alleges.
Among the allegations in the lawsuit is a claim that a staff member performed a simulated lap dance on Pittman "to otherwise embarrass and humiliate" him.
He suffered from malnutrition, sepsis, bedsores, weight loss and dehydration, according to the lawsuit.
Pittman was transferred from the facility to a hospital for treatment and died in March 2018.
The Cumberland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the family's attorney, David Cohen, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages and attorney's fees.