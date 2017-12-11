NYC authorities respond to explosion near Port Authority Bus Terminal

An explosion occurred during rush hour Monday morning near New York City's Port Authority, police said.

One suspect was in custody following the incident at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, according to a senior NYPD official.

The suspect sustained a minor injury, law enforcement told NBC News. They said it did not appear anyone else had been hurt.

Three law enforcement officials said that the explosion was believed to be an "intentional act." The suspect was carrying some sort of pipe bomb or other type of improvised explosive device that either went off prematurely or only partially detonated, the law enforcement officials said.

NYPD and FBI are investigating whether it was a lone actor with a lone incendiary device, or whether it was part of a broader plot.

The incident, in the heart of the city, caused chaos for morning commuters. Emergency vehicles that stretched for blocks rushed to the scene, causing major evacuations in the massive transit hub.

Two students who were about to swipe into the subway said that they were trying to get to school when the explosion went off.

"I was about to swipe in my card and out of nowhere, we heard a really loud bang, everyone said 'get out, get out!'" Ali, 18, who declined to give his last name, said.

His friend, Saidou Choudhury, 19, said the explosion "sounded like it was deep inside."

"I was traumatized," he said.

The Fire Department of New York City said they received a call about the explosion at 7:19 a.m. ET.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the nation's largest bus terminal, with about 230,000 passengers passing through it on a typical weekday, its website says.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.