NYC man carjacked, shot in the head by dirt bike riders, police said

A New York City man was injured early Wednesday morning after three men on dirt bikes shot up his vehicle in a violent carjacking, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight as the 45-year-old victim traveled eastbound on Washington Bridge toward the Bronx. The man told police that three men riding on dirt bikes were traveling in the same direction and began to shoot at his car, according to the New York Police Department.

The man was hit in the face and head and was able to escape the vehicle, police said. One of the suspects got into the victim's car and drove off, according to the authorities. The vehicle was found a few blocks from the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was critical but stable. As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.