NYC officials announce advisories for all 5 boroughs over 'alarming' air quality concerns in wake of Canadian wildfires

As a thick haze of yellowish smog continues to wrap itself around the Big Apple, air quality advisories were in place Wednesday for all five boroughs of New York City with city dwellers urged to stay indoors after heavy smoke from wildfires raging in Canada wafted over the border.

The smoke overcast New York City's glittering skyline Tuesday into Wednesday, accompanied by the smell of burnt ash.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory that will be extended until midnight Wednesday.

“We expect this to be a multiple day event so we expect that advisory to remain in place for the next few days. Again it is notoriously difficult to forecast smoke in these types of events,” Zach Iscol, the NYC Emergency management Commissioner, said.

The city's air quality sunk to the worst in the world around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according a ranking by IQAir, a Swiss site which monitors air quality in several major cities across the globe. By Wednesday around 11 a.m. New York had the fifth worst-air quality in the world.

Hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires the New York Yankees walk out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 6, 2023 in Bronx, New York. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

“Yesterday New Yorkers saw and smelled something that has never impacted us on this scale before," Mayor Eric Adams said in a Wednesday briefing. "From the gloom over Yankee stadium to the smoky haze obscuring our skyline, we could see it, we could smell it and we felt it. And it was alarming and concerning."

Adams said the air quality index hit 218 at 10 p.m. Tuesday night — "a very unhealthy level" — which "sent shockwaves throughout the county and region."

This morning, the index was 174 in the Bronx and will remain at that level for another day, the mayor added.

He urged New Yorkers to take precaution and said the city is recommending all vulnerable New Yorkers to stay inside, limit outdoor time, close windows and doors and use air purifiers.

"If you’re an older or have heart or breathing problems, you should remain inside or wear a mask," Adams said.

While New York City students are in school Wednesday, all outside events have been canceled out of caution.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also recommended school districts cancel outdoor activities due to the wildfire impact.

She said “according to the most recent forecast, much of the state outside of the North Country is expected to be in an air quality index of unhealthy to very unhealthy today."

Hochul said she supported decisions in Syracuse, Rochester and NYC to suspend outdoor school activities and said she "strongly urge(s) those who have not yet done so to follow suit.”

Another surge of significant smoke will move south Wednesday afternoon across the Northeast with the worst of the smoke expected in and around NYC from 3 to 9 p.m. Smoke will persist in the city on Thursday.