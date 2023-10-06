New York officials warn of heavy rain in New York after widespread criticism of handling of flash flooding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are warning residents of heavy rain in the state after receiving widespread criticism on how they recently handled flash flooding in the city.

The warning comes exactly one week after more than 5 inches of rain fell across parts of New York, flooding subway stations, roads and a terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

Adams said he activated the city’s Flash Flood Emergency Plan proactively Friday.

"New Yorkers: periods of heavy rain and potential flooding are forecast late tonight into tomorrow," he warned on his X account, urging residents to do their part by being prepared.

Hochul also urged residents "to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding in some locations across the eastern portion of the state this weekend."

"A strong, slow-moving cold front" may bring up 3 to 5 inches of rain starting Friday going into Saturday in areas like Albany, New York City, Long Island and central New York, according to a news release from Hochul's office. The heaviest rain is expected Saturday and the eastern part of the state is at greatest risk for floods.

“We are keeping a close eye on a strong weather system that has the potential to dump more rain and cause more flooding this weekend in areas that are still recovering from last week’s storms,” Hochul said in a statement. “I urge New Yorkers to monitor the weather this weekend but take steps now to prepare for heavy rain and flash flooding. State agencies will be standing ready throughout the storm to assist local governments as needed.”

Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to move into northern New England Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. "Moisture from the Atlantic" will then move northwest, producing heavy rain in the Northeast.

"Therefore, the WPC has issued a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Northeast from Saturday into Sunday morning," the center said in a weather update. "The associated heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, and small streams the most vulnerable."

Last week, New York officials were criticized for not warning residents adequately ahead of heavy rainfall that led to severe flash flooding in parts of the state.

Adams faced repeated questions at a news briefing Sept. 29 about the matter, to which he said that his administration acted according to protocol.

“We have, number one, Notify NYC and using the various social media channels and Commissioner Iscol has been speaking about this from afternoon yesterday, so all the necessary precautions were taken,” Adams said at the time.

“We’ve gone through these flood-related and heavy rain conditions before and we followed the right protocol,” he added.

Sept. 29 was declared the “wettest day” New York City has had since Hurricane Ida swept through the area in 2021, according to Zachary Iscol, the NYC commissioner of emergency management.