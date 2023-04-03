NYC police investigate after man, 38, found dead in jail cell

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a police precinct jail cell in Manhattan.

Police officials said the man was found unconscious Saturday afternoon in the Midtown South precinct lockup on West 35th Street. Officers called in paramedics and gave the man medical aid, the police department said in a statement.

The man, who was detained in an alleged domestic violence case, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The cause of his death was under investigation by the police department and medical examiner.

Police withheld the man’s name pending notification to his family.