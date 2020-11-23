NYC 'sex club' busted after not following rules on mass gatherings

An illegal swingers’ club violating health and liquor laws with more than 80 attendees was shut down Sunday by the New York City’s Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Two organizers and a club patron of Caligula were charged with multiple demeanors, the sheriff’s office said. The location did not have a liquor license or special permit to sell or store alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The property owner also faces a $15,000 fine, according to NBC New York.

11/22/20 @ 0005 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle/swingers club @ 40-19 20th Avenue, Queens (Yellow Zone): 80+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 2 organizers, 1 patron charged with multiple misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/2eTp9oM6V1 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 22, 2020

Deputies said they arrived shortly after midnight on Sunday at the “sex club” in Astoria, Queens, where they allegedly observed 3 couples engaging in sexual intercourse in one small room, NBC New York reported.

NBC News could not immediately reach Caligula for comment.

The bust comes days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded the city’s Covid-19 micro-cluster plan last Wednesday to include Astoria under the “yellow zone,” which caps mass gatherings at 25 people.