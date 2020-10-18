NYC sheriff busts illegal party with more than 200 people at Queens venue

An illegal party that violated health and liquor laws with more than 200 attendees was busted Saturday night by the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

Four people are facing criminal charges and health violations after allegedly breaking emergency orders meant to curb the spread of coronavirus. The event organizers also had no liquor license, had illegal liquor storage and made illegal sales, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

10/17/20 @ 0137HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party event inside 106-09 Rockaway Blvd, Queens: 215+ people, no liquor license, illegal liquor storage and sales, violation of emergency orders, 4 organizers charged with multiple criminal, health ABC offenses. pic.twitter.com/rlu3kR8Vrz — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 17, 2020

The owner and an employee of the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall received summonses for violation of emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol, according to NBC New York. Two other employees also received summonses for violation of emergency orders.

An NBC News call to the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall requesting comment was not immediately returned Sunday.

New York authorities have pushed enforcement on gatherings that violate new public health mandates in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases begin to rise once again across the nation.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $20,000 fine Wednesday over a charity concert event that occurred on Long Island in July. Videos shared of the event that hosted various acts, with The Chainsmokers as the headliners, showed concertgoers with little social distancing and few masks.

An illegal Sweet 16 party held on Sept. 25 at the Miller Place Inn on Long Island — about 65 miles east of Manhattan — has been fined $12,000 after 37 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone called the event a “super-spreader.”