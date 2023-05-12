NYC subway rider who put Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold surrenders to police

The Marine veteran who was seen in a video putting Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway turned himself in at the police department Friday to face criminal charges.

Video showed Daniel Penny, 24, arriving at the 5th Precinct in Manhattan. Officials said Thursday that he is expected to be charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Daniel Penny turns himself into the 5th Precinct on May 12, 2023, in New York. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

He will be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

Cellphone video partly captured the May 1 incident on a northbound F train. It showed Penny on the ground holding Neely, 30, in a chokehold after an altercation.

Neely was homeless and described as a subway busker who performed dance routines in costume as Michael Jackson. Juan Alberto Vazquez, a witness who filmed the cellphone footage, told NBC New York that Neely got on the train and “began to say a somewhat aggressive speech, saying he was hungry, he was thirsty, that he didn’t care about anything, he didn’t care about going to jail, he didn’t care that he gets a big life sentence.”

Neely was held in the chokehold for about 15 minutes, Vazquez said. The video showed two other subway riders appearing to help restrain Neely.

Penny’s lawyers also said that Neely was “aggressively threatening” passengers and Penny never intended to harm him. Neely’s family, however, rejected that account.

“It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan‘s life,” said the family’s attorneys, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards.

They also said Neely suffered from mental illness “which began at age 14 when he experienced the brutal murder of his mother.”

A police spokesman said that multiple 911 calls came in about a physical fight and that Neely and Penny were involved in a "verbal dispute" that "escalated into a physical altercation."

"During the physical struggle between the two males, the 30-year-old male lost consciousness," the spokesman previously said.

Neely was unconscious when officers arrived and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The city medical examiner’s office said Neely died of “compression of neck (chokehold)” and that the manner was homicide.

Penny was briefly taken into custody after the incident and released.

