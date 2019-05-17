Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
/ Updated
By Jonathan Dienst
A New York City police officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, a police official told NBC New York.
The FBI and NYPD internal affairs officers took Valerie Cincinelli, a 12-year veteran of the department, into custody, NBC New York reported.
Cincinelli works out of the 106th Precinct in the borough of Queens, which serves the neighborhoods of Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Lindenwood, Howard Beach, and Old Howard Beach.
She had been on modified duty since 2017 for a previous unrelated domestic incident, the police official said.
Cincinelli is set to appear before a federal judge in Central Islip, New York, on Friday afternoon.