NYPD officer and fiancée charged with murder of his 8-year-old son

A veteran New York City police officer and his fiancée were arrested and charged in connection to the death of the man's 8-year-old son, authorities said Friday.
Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, who both lived in the Long Island community of Center Moriches, were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Valva, Suffolk County police said.
A police statement on Friday did not detail how the child died.
"The Suffolk County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy," according to police. "The investigation is continuing."
Suffolk County police responded to the couple's home, on Bittersweet Lane, on Jan. 17, answering a report that a little boy had fallen in the driveway.
That's where they found Thomas at about 9:40 a.m. before he was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital and pronounced dead there, officials said.
Valva is a 15-year veteran of the NYPD, NBC New York reported. It wasn't immediately clear on Friday if the defendants had hired attorneys yet.
This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.