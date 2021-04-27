NYPD officer killed after driver hits him on the Long Island Expressway

A suspected drunken driver hit and killed a New York City Police Department highway officer who was investigating a deadly crash on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officer Anastasios Tsakos was redirecting traffic after the fatal crash in Queens, New York, when a 2013 Volkswagen struck him about 2 a.m., New York City Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a morning news conference.

Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the force, was taken to the New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. He was 43 years old.

"Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a husband & father of 2 young kids, was tragically killed while protecting NYers," Shea tweeted. "The entire NYPD hurts ... as we reconcile the loss of our brother. A loss not only for our NYPD family, but all fo NYC."

He is survived by his wife, Irene, and their 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Shea identified the sedan's driver as a 32-year-old Hempstead, New York, woman. She was taken into custody on charges of vehicular manslaughter, suspended license and intoxicated driving after she drove away from the scene, he said.

The name of the driver and details on how she was captured were not immediately released.