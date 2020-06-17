NYPD is ready to turn the page with minority communities, Commissioner Shea says

The New York Police Department, roiled in recent weeks by accusations of assault on protesters and investigations into officer conduct, is hoping to turn the page with minority communities that have been repeatedly stopped and frisked by looking to hold its officers to a higher standard, while turning to the justice system for help as it tackles a rise in shootings.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea acknowledged the community backlash against the nation's largest police force, speaking with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt on Wednesday atop the NYPD's heavily fortified headquarters in lower Manhattan.

But during the wide-ranging interview, he also explained that a recent decision to turn over part of the NYPD's budget for city youth programs was the easiest he has had to make as a commissioner and believes that the police are just scratching the surface of crime-fighting if they can develop more trust with the communities they serve.

Shea's announcement Monday to disband an anti-crime unit that proactively sought out illegal guns on the street was "not an easy decision" and "not without risk," he said, given the city's 26 percent increase in shootings so far this year.

"I do know that we can do things differently. I do know that this is the right decision for the community and for the cops," Shea said.

"Like any great agency, we are a proud agency. It's made up of I think the best this city has to offer," Shea added. "But we also have to look inward at times, and we're not perfect."

Shea is speaking out on the heels of more than two weeks of protests in New York City and around the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Since his death on May 25, protesters across the nation have condemned police violence and systemic racism, while activists have been pushing for the defunding or even the dismantling of police forces.

While some officers in New York were stabbed, struck by bricks and fire extinguishers and hit with cars amid the mass demonstrations, videos showed protesters being assaulted, some being thrown to the ground or having their face masks removed and pepper-sprayed — all by police. Shea has suspended those officers without pay and one has been charged, with several other incidents under internal affairs investigations.

"Did I see isolated incidents and take swift action because the actions were wrong? Absolutely," Shea said.

"But when you look back at that period, I hope that history will show that they acted with incredible professionalism, incredible restraint," he added of his officers.

The NYPD has a history of leading change in policing across the country, including an innovative crime tracking system known as CompStat, as well as in fighting terrorism.

Shea said that when bad incidents are captured on video, such as what happened to Floyd, who screamed out, "I can't breathe" while pinned under an officer's knee, they reverberate around the country — and officers can be similarly shaken by what they see.

"When you have incidents like that and it's shown over and over again on the television, people need to know that the cops, the police officers, are going to be held accountable for actions when they do something wrong," Shea said.

"In many parts of the country, including New York City, people over time have lost faith, and it's our job to build that back up."

His decision to disband the anti-crime unit, which was a 600-person plainclothes unit that had a history of high-profile police shootings and deaths, is part of the building up of that trust, he said.

But the move has been criticized by Pat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, the city's largest police union. He said this week that "shooting and murders are both climbing steadily upward, but our city leaders have clearly decided that proactive policing isn't a priority anymore."

Civil rights groups have also expressed caution as to whether the unit's end will equate to improved policing in minority communities.

Shea stressed that his recent decisions were not about abandoning the people that live in communities with crime, while he asked for help from the broader judicial system.

He said that there are currently 1,000 people with open gun cases on the street — many indicted — who as a result of recent bail reform laws are out on the street.

"I would argue we don't need more stops," Shea said. "We need to handle that population of a thousand people that have broken the law and make tough decisions on who has to be incarcerated, who can go to diversion programs, who can receive probation."