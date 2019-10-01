Breaking News Emails
A motorized catering cart lost control and was sent spinning wildly Monday afternoon at Chicago O’Hare International Airport near a parked plane.
The out-of-control cart was captured on video and shared on social media.
The video shows the cart, which had no one on it, spinning in a circle and nearly hitting a parked jet before a worker used a piece of equipment to ram and topple the motorized cart.
American Airlines said in a statement that it was investigating the accident and that preliminary reports indicate a stuck accelerator is to blame. There were no injuries, and the incident resulted in a 10-minute flight delay.
“We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle,” the airline said. “Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident.”
Video of the incident, which appeared to be recorded from the terminal, records applause after the worker uses another piece of machinery to topple the cart, which sent it onto its side and beverages and more spilling out.
O’Hare is one of the busiest airports in the country and is a hub for American and United airlines.