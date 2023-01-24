Oakland police fear deadly music video shooting could fuel more bloodshed

Multiple shooters opened fire on dozens of people filming a music video in a deadly Northern California gang attack that Oakland police fear will spark retaliatory bloodshed, authorities said Tuesday.

The latest mass shooting unfolded in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. PT Monday leaving an 18-year-old man dead and several others wounded.

Between 40 and 50 people were at the scene “where individuals were filming a music video,” acting Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison told reporters.

“While the recording was occurring, gunfire broke out from multiple shooters in various directions," Allison said.

Police didn't name the gang involved in Monday's attack.

“The biggest threat to us right now is retaliatory shootings — the groups going back and forth, and we continue to see violence that will stem from this particular incident," OPD Capt. Tony Jones said.

The Oakland shooting came less than five hours after seven people were fatally shot about 40 miles away in Half Moon Bay in attacks that sheriff's deputies called an act of "workplace violence."