Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

WATCH LIVE: Funeral Service for Sen. John McCain

Obama, Bush to pay tribute at John McCain's memorial service in Washington

Former presidents and diplomats will attend the Arizona senator's memorial service.
by Linda Givetash /  / Updated 
Image: John McCain
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 1, 2018.Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Politicians of all stripes, including former adversaries, will pay tribute to Republican Senator John McCain at his memorial service in Washington on Saturday.

Former presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat who defeated McCain in the 2008 election, and George W. Bush, who won the 2000 GOP nomination over McCain, are expected to speak at the service at the Washington National Cathedral.

The procession began at 9 a.m. ET and paused at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where McCain's wife Cindy laid a ceremonial wreath. She was escorted to the site by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Final farewell to McCain to begin Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Sep.01.201803:02

A memorial service at the cathedral will follow at 10 a.m. ET and will include tributes from family and friends.

Notably absent will be President Donald Trump, who was asked to stay away from all events during McCain's five-day, cross-country procession.

McCain was highly critical of the president, and his farewell statement written just before he died suggested Trump was fueling "tribal rivalries" and hiding "behind walls."

Related

White House flag

White House flagThe president said that despite their differences, he respects the Arizona Republican's service to the country.

Trump ignored repeated questions from reporters inside the Oval Office on whether he had any thoughts on the legacy of the late senator.

The White House had lowered its flag to half-staff Saturday night following McCain's death but raised it to full staff Monday morning, sparking outrage from veterans groups and lawmakers.

Later in the day, Trump said in a statement he had signed a proclamation to keep the flag at half-staff through until Sunday's funeral service.

McCain died on Aug. 25 following a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
  • Contributors
  • Frank Thorp V,
  • Associated Press
MORE FROM news