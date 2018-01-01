Obama, Bush to pay tribute at John McCain's memorial service in Washington

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Politicians of all stripes, including former adversaries, will pay tribute to Republican Senator John McCain at his memorial service in Washington on Saturday.

Former presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat who defeated McCain in the 2008 election, and George W. Bush, who won the 2000 GOP nomination over McCain, are expected to speak at the service at the Washington National Cathedral.

The procession began at 9 a.m. ET and paused at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial where McCain's wife Cindy laid a ceremonial wreath. She was escorted to the site by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

A memorial service at the cathedral will follow at 10 a.m. ET and will include tributes from family and friends.

Notably absent will be President Donald Trump, who was asked to stay away from all events during McCain's five-day, cross-country procession.

McCain was highly critical of the president, and his farewell statement written just before he died suggested Trump was fueling "tribal rivalries" and hiding "behind walls."

Trump ignored repeated questions from reporters inside the Oval Office on whether he had any thoughts on the legacy of the late senator.

The White House had lowered its flag to half-staff Saturday night following McCain's death but raised it to full staff Monday morning, sparking outrage from veterans groups and lawmakers.

Later in the day, Trump said in a statement he had signed a proclamation to keep the flag at half-staff through until Sunday's funeral service.

McCain died on Aug. 25 following a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.