OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operations after Titan implosion

OceanGate said it is suspending all exploration and commercial operations weeks after its submersible imploded near the Titanic wreckage site killing all five people on board.

The announcement Thursday comes about two weeks after human remains were recovered from the wreckage of the Titan, a submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions that was carrying the company's CEO and four others on an expedition.

The sub lost contact with its home ship on June 18 off Newfoundland about an hour and 45 minutes into its descent, sparking a massive search that captured the world's attention.

It’s believed the submersible imploded. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.