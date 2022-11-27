Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off of American Airlines flight by police

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of an American Airlines flight by police Sunday morning after crew members who tried to wake him up before departure grew concerned because he "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness," according to officials.

This incident comes four days before the wide receiver's first free-agency visit. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to American Airlines flight 1228 in Miami, bound for Los Angeles, at around 9:30 a.m. after flight attendants called for help out of fear that Beckham Jr. was ill and "his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight," police said.

"Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused," police said in a statement. "The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident."

In a tweet published Sunday morning, Beckham Jr. said "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.."

"Never. In. My . Life," he added.

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP," he later wrote. "comedy hr."

It's unclear if Beckham Jr. was referring to the incident on the plane. Representatives for Beckham Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, American Airlines said the Los Angeles-bound plane "returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt," before eventually departing at 10:54 a.m.

Beckham, who is currently a free agent, is scheduled to visit the New York Giants, who he previously played for from 2014 to 2018, on Thursday and Friday, then visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, according to NFL media. He also plans to visit the Buffalo Bills at some point, the outlet reports.

Football fans are waiting to see where Beckham will play next. Also under speculation is how the free agent is healing after he tore his ACL in the middle of February, the same one he tore 16 months earlier.