Officer killed, two injured in Texas 'ambush'

A police officer was killed and two others were injured in what authorities described as an "ambush" in San Marcos, Texas, officials said.
The shooting took place after officers responded to a 6:05 p.m. domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex, the San Marcos Police Department said in a statement. "During the course of their response, the suspect ambushed the officers with a rifle," it said.
A suspect apparently died for a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.
Charley Wilkinson, the Executive Director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said in a tweet that one of the injured officers was in critical condition. Both underwent surgery at a hospital, San Marcos police said.
San Marcos is between Austin and San Antonio.
The city of San Marcos tweeted at 7:13 p.m. that residents in the area of the shooting should shelter in place. Thirty minutes later, the city said the area was secure.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that the violence "is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make everyday to keep us safe."