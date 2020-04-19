Officer killed, two injured in Texas 'ambush'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the violence was "a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make everyday."

Officials give timeline of 'ambush' shooting that left a Texas officer dead

April 19, 202002:09

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dennis Romero

A police officer was killed and two others were injured in what authorities described as an "ambush" in San Marcos, Texas, officials said.

The shooting took place after officers responded to a 6:05 p.m. domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex, the San Marcos Police Department said in a statement. "During the course of their response, the suspect ambushed the officers with a rifle," it said.

A suspect apparently died for a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Charley Wilkinson, the Executive Director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said in a tweet that one of the injured officers was in critical condition. Both underwent surgery at a hospital, San Marcos police said.

San Marcos is between Austin and San Antonio.

The city of San Marcos tweeted at 7:13 p.m. that residents in the area of the shooting should shelter in place. Thirty minutes later, the city said the area was secure.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that the violence "is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make everyday to keep us safe."

Image: Dennis RomeroDennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.

Joe Studley and Austin Mullen contributed.