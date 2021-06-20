Officer, suspect exchange gunfire near Juneteenth parade in Michigan

A suspect was struck by gunfire Saturday after a police officer opened fire near a Juneteenth parade in Flint, Michigan, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was hospitalized following the shooting, and the officer was uninjured, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

I waited two hours for the Juneteenth Parade on Saginaw Street only to find out it was interrupted by a shooting less than a mile away.



Flint we MUST do better..



THIS IS SAD! pic.twitter.com/ZNZZrp3muM — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) June 19, 2021

The afternoon confrontation between a motorist and the Flint police officer occurred near the Juneteenth Champions Parade, NBC affiliate WEYI of Saginaw reported. Authorities said the suspect opened fire first.

Cellphone video reviewed by NBC News and verified by police as showing a portion of the shooting, captured an officer pointing a handgun at a stopped car and saying, "Let me see your hands. Hands up."

The officer opened fire, and the vehicle rolled forward. The officer got on his knees and appeared to show emotional distress as another officer appeared to console him. It was unclear what transpired in the moments before the video was recorded.

State police said the suspect had driven up to a "traffic point" near the parade and opened fire on an officer. WEYI reported the parade was rerouted.