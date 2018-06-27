Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Prosecutors have criminally charged the suburban Pittsburgh police officer who killed unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose in a shooting that has sparked several days of protests.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld turned himself in on Wednesday after being charged with one count of criminal homicide, according to court records.

Rose, a rising 17-year-old senior and honor student at Woodlands High School, was shot three times on June 19 as he and another teen ran away from a vehicle during a traffic stop. The vehicle had matched the description of a car potentially connected to a drive-by shooting earlier that night.

In a video posted on social media by a bystander in a nearby home, Rose and Zaijuan Hester, 17, are seen getting out of the passenger side of a silver Chevy Cruze. As they begin to run, multiple shots are heard.

As the percussive shots ring out, the witness gasps and asks, "Why are they shooting at them?"

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough later said that the driver of the Chevy Cruze was ordered out of the car by the officers when Rose and the other male "bolted from the vehicle on foot."

McDonough said Rose was unarmed but that two semi-automatic handguns were found on the floor of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and later released without charges. The driver told police he was operating as a jitney driver, McDonough said.

Hester was taken into custody late Monday night on a probation violation, according to NBC News affiliate WPXI. He was charged with attempted homicide Wednesday morning in relation to the drive-by shooting that caused the initial traffic stop, WPXI reported.

Rosfeld, 30, had been sworn into the East Pittsburgh Police Department just hours prior to the shooting. He was an officer in other departments in the area, according to WPXI.

Immediately following the shooting, Rosfeld had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Antwon Rose was shot by police after running from a car suspected in a shooting in Pittsburgh. via Facebook

Rose later died at a nearby hospital. His funeral was held oMonday.

After what appeared to be inaction by the district attorney's office, massive protests took place in Pittsburgh outside the Allegheny County Courthouse over the latest fatal shooting involving a white officer and an unarmed black male.

In a tweet earlier this week, District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. said his office "wanted to wait until after the grieving process & funeral to publicly address the investigation."

An arraignment for Rosfeld took place on Wednesday morning. His next court date is scheduled for July 6.

Rosfeld's bail was set at $250,000, according to the court documents. He was released from custody after posting unsecured bond, according to WPXI.

Between 2005 and 2017, 82 police officers across the United States have been charged with murder or manslaughter resulting from on-duty shootings, according to research by Philip Stinson, an associate professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. In the last 13 years, only one officer was convicted of intentional murder, according to Stinson.

Allegheny County prosecutors were expected to address the charges at a news conference Wednesday morning.