Police officers, pressing on George Floyd's neck and body, cut blood and air flow to the Minneapolis man's brain, causing him to die by mechanical asphyxia, pathologists hired by the family said Monday.

Floyd's death, which was videotaped by passersby last week, led to the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and set off protests across the nation.

"He couldn't breathe — asphyxia due to compression of the neck and the back," Dr. Michael Baden, the former chief medical examiner of New York City, told reporters in a video conference. "And that's homicidal."

The report differs from that of the county medical examiner, which said there was no evidence of asphyxia, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Chauvin's arrest.

When Chauvin was arrested last week, Hennepin County prosecutors said Floyd had coronary artery and hypertensive heart disease.

The prosecutors' complaint said that “the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

But the pathologists hired by the family insisted Floyd had no other medical conditions that contributed to his death while in Minneapolis police custody.

“Our findings do differ,” said Dr. Allecia Wilson, director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. “This is the point in which we do disagree, that there is evidence in this case of mechanical or traumatic asphyxia.”

Both doctors rejected any notion that Floyd had heart disease that could have played a role in his death.

"The autopsy shows that Mr. Floyd had no underlying medical problems that caused or contributed to his death," Baden said. "He was in good health."

Baden added: “I wish I had the same coronary arteries that Mr. Floyd had that we saw at the autopsy."

Floyd suffered abrasions to his left eye, left cheek, left shoulder, nose and mouth — all injuries caused by the Minneapolis police officers, according to Baden.

“These are also very painful kinds of scrape marks," he said. "Which is evidence of his face being rubbed severally against the ground."

Floyd had been handcuffed during an investigation of a suspicious $20 bill that had been passed at a nearby store. Floyd ended up face down with Chauvin's knee apparently digging into his neck for nearly nine minutes, as the man pleaded: "I can't breathe."

By the time paramedics arrived at the scene, it was too late save Floyd, family attorney Benjamin Crump said: “For George Floyd, the ambulance was his hearse."

Floyd's family has been troubled by the violence that has marked protests in major U.S. cities, according to their lawyer.

"Let's take a breath for George," Crump said. "Take a breath for peace, let's take a breath for justice, and let's take a breath to heal our country."