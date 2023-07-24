Officials confirm four dead, release identities, in Alaska helicopter crash

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Alaska officials on Sunday confirmed that all four people on a helicopter that crashed into a remote lake near the city of Utqiaġvik are confirmed died.

The deceased were identified by the state Department of Natural Resources as employees Ronnie Daanen, Justin Germann, and Tori Moore; helicopter pilot Tony Higdon was also among the dead, it said.

No ages were given.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. Thursday roughly 51 miles south-southwest of Utqiaġvik, which claims to be the northernmost city in the United States. It was formerly known as Barrow.

The department said the three state employees, described as geological survey workers, were conducting field research from the air when the aircraft went down in the large, shallow lake.

Their remains were found Sunday, the Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Fog was the predominant weather feature in the region the evening of the crash, according to the National Weather Service.

NBC affiliate KTUU of Anchorage reported that the aircraft was a Bell 206L-4 operated by Maritime Helicopters in Homer.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident," the Department of Natural Resources said.