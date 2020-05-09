The search for two teens who went missing while tubing on a Utah lake continued days after they were last seen.
Priscilla Bienkowski, 18, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, and Sophia Hernandez, 17, of Eagle Mountain, went missing Wednesday while they were on Utah Lake, which is south of Salt Lake City, officials said.
The women are feared to have been caught up in an intense storm that swept through the area Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office continued to search for the pair Friday and plan to resume the effort Saturday morning.
The teens were reported missing on the west side of Utah Lake, the sheriff's office said.
Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon has said that the pair purchased two items described as pool toys that could be used for safety, KSL has reported.
The flotation devices were found in the lake around three miles apart, according to KSL.
A fisherman found one of the girls' ringing cellphones and personal belongings on the beach, and officers found the car the girls used parked nearby, the station reported.
Authorities are asking that anyone who saw them after 3 p.m. Wednesday to call (801) 794-3970.