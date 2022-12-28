Officials seeking surveillance video after 4 Washington substations were vandalized

Authorities in Washington state on Tuesday were asking for surveillance or other video as they investigate what has been called deliberate damage to power substations.

The vandalism at four substations south and southeast of Tacoma on Christmas Day left more than 14,000 customers without power, according to officials.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was damaged at two Tacoma Public Utilities substations and two Puget Sound Energy substations, all of which was discovered or occurred Sunday.

The sheriff’s department has said that a reason for the burglaries and vandalism, one of which caused a fire, was unknown.

“It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems,” the department said Sunday. A sheriff’s office spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for any updates.

On Tuesday on social media, the sheriff’s department asked that anyone with surveillance video at their home or business review the footage.

The FBI in Seattle said that the agency was aware of the reports, but it does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

“We routinely share information with our local partners and take threats against our infrastructure seriously. We urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement,” the FBI said in an email.

Power has since been restored, officials said.

Crews work to restore power to a electricity substation in Pierce County, Washington, on Monday. KING

Tacoma Power has said that its substations "were deliberately targeted with physical damage."

The four substations were in the communities of Spanaway, Graham, South Hill and Kapowsin.

The first was around 5 a.m., and the last, which involved a fire caused by the vandalism at the Kapowsin station, was around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.