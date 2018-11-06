Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

An 11-year-old boy in Ohio is facing possible felony charges after stealing his mother’s car and leading police on a chase Sunday evening — because she took away his PlayStation, authorities said.

Police in Brooklyn, Ohio, said the boy stole his mother’s Dodge Durango about 10:45 p.m. Sunday after the two argued.

Officers said they pursued the car while the boy drove recklessly, ran red lights and reached speeds over 70 miles per hour.

The boy’s mother told police she noticed her car keys missing and later received a call from the boy’s father informing her he had seen him driving on Memphis Avenue. She told police the boy took her SUV because he was upset she had taken his PlayStation, according to the incident report.

She also said he suffered from behavioral and emotional issues.

Police said they chased the car for several miles, but stopped once it was learned that the driver was 11 years old, Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Mielke told NBC News.

The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for scrapes, police said.

During an interview with officers at the hospital, in the presence of his parents, police say the boy told them he wasn’t paying attention when he crashed.

Police said they are recommending he face felony fleeing and eluding charges in juvenile court. Charges will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

This was the third time he has led police on a chase.

In the first incident in October 2017, he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he went joyriding with his father's car, police said.

A week later, on Oct. 26, 2017, he led police on a chase with his mother's car that lasted about an hour. The boy told police at the time that he took her car because he was bored.

The boy was not injured in the earlier chases and charges were dismissed in both of those incidents.